CLINTON— The Clinton School District Board of Education is expected to make a decision tonight about beginning the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The options include families choosing between full-time distance learning and in-person learning with half of remaining students attending Monday/Tuesday, half Thursday/Friday with Wednesday rotating between the two cohorts.
The other option includes families choosing between full-time distance learning and in-person learning with high school and middle school students having two classes per day on a four day rotating basis and elementary students staying with their “school family” following similar schedules as they have; but many of their specials will be delivered in the classroom when possible.
Clinton Superintendent Jim Brewer cautioned that while the board is expected to make a decision tonight, that decision could change based on the fluidity of the pandemic.