CLINTON—The Clinton Public Library is still looking for a bigger space to serve the community.
Right now, however, that’s taken a back seat to more pressing needs.
The library currently is searching for a full-time director after Mary Bieber moved out of state. Maribeth Miller is serving as the interim director, and said the library is humming along in the time of COVID-19.
“We are just buckled down right now, using the facility we have,” Miller said. “We are operating at 25% capacity, which is nine people, including staff. We are just taking it slow and steady with very small groups that need to use the computers, copier and fax machine. That’s our primary focus.”
Curbside pickup has been a popular and necessary feature for the library.
“We have a parking spot right outside the back door that is a VIP entrance,” Miller said. “People can just pull up, grab their items and go. That’s been really nice and people have really taken advantage of that.”
Miller said the long-term focus remains on moving to a new facility that can better serve patrons.
“I can’t imagine if we were open as normal where we would put everyone,” Miller said. “Story hour would have to be on the floor towards the entrance because the children’s department isn’t big enough. On the adult side, there are computer stations that take up most of that space. We’ve tried to have programming outside and down at the park, but that really stretches our staff. The largest room in our facility, we have to share with the village as a municipal court, and even that isn’t big enough for the village board to meet right now.”
The library has found other ways to be of use to the community, even at lower capacity.
“Last week we had an older gentleman come in who needed to get a title for a car he had refurbished,” Miller said. “Well, the DMV turned him away because they don’t do that kind of work in person right now. They directed him to their website, and he was a little overwhelmed by that process. So two of us sat with him for about half an hour and guided him through it, printed off everything he needed and got him set up.”
Miller said there could be more of that assistance in the future.
“It gave me the idea to drop off some literature at the senior living apartments here in town,” Miller said. “Just something that says if there’s something you have to do online and you’re stumped, come down to the library and we can help. In the past, they might have had a grandchild or nephew come down and help, but in some cases they just aren’t seeing those people right now, so we’d like to be a resource for them.”
The annual Winterfest celebration in Clinton will be held virtually, and the library will participate in that as well.
“It’s usually such a big in-person event where hundreds of people come through the library in a single evening,” Miller said. “But instead, we are going to hire a performer, Mike Schneider with Pint Size Polkas. I believe that’s going to be the first week in December, and then again the week of Christmas. So we’re making the best of the situation right now.”