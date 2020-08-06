CLINTON— All students in the Clinton Community School District will start the 2020-21 academic year in a blended format.
The Clinton School Board decided Wednesday night to welcome students back into the building for half of the school days, with rotating cohorts for the elementary, middle and high schools.
One cohort would attend classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the others on Thursdays and Fridays. The cohorts would rotate Wednesday attendance.
Clinton Superintendent Jim Brewer said the plan should offer something for everyone.
“I think the board made a very good decision,” Brewer said. “The four factors we considered were safety, flexibility, high quality instruction and emotional well-being of students and staff, and we believe the cohort model was the only one that addressed all of those areas.”
The board approved the measure by a 4-3 vote.
“I’m really proud of the Board,” Brewer said. “This was the most important decision they’ll ever have to make. We’ve talked about going to referendum for new buildings and all sorts of really important things, but on this decision, you’re talking about the health of students, staff and the community. It’s a huge decision.”
Brewer said the plan, like everything else in the world of COVID-19, is subject to change.
“If between now and our scheduled first day of Sept. 1, Rock County has to move back into phase one, then we will be forced to revisit this,” Brewer said. “I believe their threshold in the county is seven to 10 percent positive tests, and if that happens, we’ll have a special board meeting and have to adjust our plans. I hope that doesn’t happen. We want to see kids, and we want to see them face-to-face. We’d love to do that every day, but right now, with the risk level we are at, we didn’t feel that it was in the best interest of the school district to go to an in-person model every day.”
Clinton, like every district, will no doubt face the challenge of teachers opting not to participate in in-person instruction.
“It really is going to take a community to raise these children,” Brewer said. “And that’s always the case, but this year in particular it’s true. We are going to have to rally together to pull this off and give our students the best experience.”
Brewer said Wednesday night’s meeting was well-attended.
“It’s easy to get a boardroom of people if you fire a well-liked coach or something like that,” Brewer said. “But if you’re talking about lower ACT scores or something like that, it’s not as easy. We had people last night advocating for every possible plan out there, and I’d like to commend the community for coming out and giving their views on this. It was definitely an interesting evening.”