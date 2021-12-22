BELOIT—City of Beloit offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31. Emergency services will continue to operate on a regular schedule.

Other city facilities also will be closed or have altered schedules for the holidays.

Beloit Public Library will be closed Dec. 23—25 and Dec. 31—Jan. 1.

Recycling Center Drop Off will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Trash and recycling collection will not be affected.

Beloit Transit will have modified hours on Dec. 23 and 30; service will begin an hour later and end an hour earlier. Beloit Janesville Express (BJE) will have regularly scheduled service those days.

There will be no Beloit Transit or BJE service on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.

Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market will not operate on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.

Edwards Ice Arena will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Open skate will be offered from noon—2 p.m. Dec. 20, 22, 27 and 29.