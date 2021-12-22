hot City of Beloit announces holiday schedules Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—City of Beloit offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 31. Emergency services will continue to operate on a regular schedule.Other city facilities also will be closed or have altered schedules for the holidays.Beloit Public Library will be closed Dec. 23—25 and Dec. 31—Jan. 1.Recycling Center Drop Off will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.Trash and recycling collection will not be affected.Beloit Transit will have modified hours on Dec. 23 and 30; service will begin an hour later and end an hour earlier. Beloit Janesville Express (BJE) will have regularly scheduled service those days.There will be no Beloit Transit or BJE service on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market will not operate on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.Edwards Ice Arena will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Open skate will be offered from noon—2 p.m. Dec. 20, 22, 27 and 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Of Beloit Beloit Public Library Beloit Transit Recycling Center Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Families of shooting victims call for end to violence Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Officer-involved shooting reported in Beloit Person shot by Beloit officer expected to survive, officer named Two charged after suspicious package found at jail Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime