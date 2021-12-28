hot Christmas trees collected Jan. 3 - 14 in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The City of Beloit Public Works Department will collect Christmas trees Jan. 3-14. The trees can be placed curbside by 6 a.m. on your regular scheduled garbage collection day.Trees must be free of all stands, bags, lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments, etc. Christmas trees are also accepted at the Recycling Drop Off Center beginning Jan. 8.Holiday wreaths and garland can be disposed in your trash cart on your regularly scheduled collection days. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Public Works Department Christmas Trees Recycling Drop Off Center City Of Beloit Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Holiday lights display brings out the kid in these families Walnut Creek expanding after record-breaking shopping season Families of Beloit gun violence to speak out at meeting New Rockton store features boutique items Two cars left running were stolen in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime