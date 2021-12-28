BELOIT—The City of Beloit Public Works Department will collect Christmas trees Jan. 3-14. The trees can be placed curbside by 6 a.m. on your regular scheduled garbage collection day.

Trees must be free of all stands, bags, lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments, etc. Christmas trees are also accepted at the Recycling Drop Off Center beginning Jan. 8.

Holiday wreaths and garland can be disposed in your trash cart on your regularly scheduled collection days.