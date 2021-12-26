A local resident drops off his Christmas tree at the Rockton Boat Launch off Hononegah Road during a previous tree recycling program. Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will have several Christmas tree recycling locations in northern Illinois starting Jan. 1.
ROCKFORD—Stateline Area residents can recycle their Christmas trees beginning Jan. 1.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful has been presenting the tree recycling program for many years to keep trees out of the landfills.
The trees can be dropped off at several locations in northern Illinois between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15. The trees will be placed in a chipper and residents will be able to take home pine mulch to use on their gardens and in other landscaping uses. Residents will need to supply their own shovels and buckets to collect the mulch.
Trees should be free of ornaments and tree stands when they are dropped off.
Tree drop-off locations include:
- Valley View Farms, 6440 Belvidere Road, Roscoe
- Rockton Boat Launch parking area near 830 E. Main St., Rockton, opposite the high school ball field.
- Martin Park, 5600 Park Ridge Road, Loves Park, south of Riverside in the northeast parking lot.
- Schoonmaker Park, 10500 Ventura Blvd., Machesney Park.
- Levings Lake, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford, east entrance on South Johnston Avenue at Montague.
- Andrews Park, 800 N. Central Ave., Rockford.
- Gambino Park, 4421 Pepper Drive, west of North Alpine, Rockford.
- Alpine Park, 950 S. Alpine Road, Rockford.
- Baumann Park, South Walnut Street, Cherry Valley (daylight hours only).
- Davis Village Hall, 104 E. McKimmey, Village of Davis.
- Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve, 4550 N. Pecatonica Road.
Sponsors for the program include Winnebago County, the City of Rockford, the City of Loves Park, the Town of Harlem, the Village of Cherry Valley, the Village of Davis, the Village of Rockton, Lincoln Rent-All and Williams Tree Farm.