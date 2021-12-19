SOUTH BELOIT—Children were scouring the toy shelves at the Walmart Supercenter in Roscoe on Saturday morning, as they could barely contain their excitement as they shopped for Christmas gifts for themselves, as well as family members.
This was a special day for them, because not only were they given a free shopping spree, but they were escorted by some local heroes, helping them out with their shopping. The members of the South Beloit Police Department and South Beloit Fire Department were following the children as they rushed from toy shelf to toy shelf looking for the perfect gift.
This was the Shop With A Badge shopping spree, which was making a return to its traditional in-person shopping event after being slightly changed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year we delivered gifts to the homes of the families, and we thought about doing it that way this year as well, but we decided to get back to the traditional way this year,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Ten families, which included 24 children, took part in the Shop With A Badge event this year. The South Beloit School District identified the families that could use a little help making their holiday season brighter this year, Truman said.
Each child was allowed about $100 in the shopping spree, although Truman said if they went a little bit over that amount, it would be covered.
Twenty-two members of the South Beloit Police Department, South Beloit Fire Department, as well as wives, husbands and significant others helped the children shop on Saturday.
“It’s really our pleasure to help out families in need during the holidays,” Truman said.
“We are very happy that we’re able to participate with the police department in this event. We love it,” said acting South Beloit Fire Chief Gary Brown.
He pointed out the event first was called Shop With A Cop, but several years ago, it was changed to Shop With A Badge to allow the fire department personnel to participate.
Although toys were definitely a high priority for the children, some also wanted to buy gifts for their siblings and their moms and dads.
Funds for the Shop With A Badge event came from donations from the community.
“We could not do this without the generous donations from the community. We had a donation from the $1,000 Club, which is a group of women headed up by Sue Gaffey,” Truman said. “One guy wrote us a check for $750.”
By the time everyone reached the check-out registers at the store, everyone, both children and adults, had big smiles on their faces as all looked forward to a happy holiday season.