Candidate meet and greet set for Thursday
Clint Wolf
Feb 1, 2022

BELOIT - Four candidates for seats on the School District of Beloit Board of Education will be at a candidate Meet and Greet on Thursday at Cheezheads Brewery, 414 Pleasant St.

Candidates Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Ryan McKillips and Christine Raleigh will be at the event from 6 - 8 p.m.

There are 11 candidates who have indicated they will be running for school board in Beloit. There are four available seats on the school board.