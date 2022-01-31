JANESVILLE—A site-based assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will examine all aspects of the Rock County Communications Center’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services, according to Communications Director Kathy Sukus.
Verification by the team that the Rock County Communications Center meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation.
As a part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments to the assessment team via telephone. The public may call 608-757-5187 from 1—3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Communications Center or on their website at www.co.rock.wi.us/911-
accreditation.
Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Rock County Communications Center’s ability to meet the standards for certification are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155. Written comments may also be emailed to calea@calea.org listing “Rock County Communications Assessment” in the subject line.