JANESVILLE — Zilber Property Group (ZPG) is adding 356,000 square feet to its Janesville industrial portfolio.
Construction is scheduled to begin soon, and the project could be complete in the third or fourth quarter of this year. Various value-added, manufacturing and warehousing elements will be incorporated into the building profiles. Both properties will be located in the City's Beloit Avenue Industrial Corridor.
ZPG, which is headquartered in Milwaukee, is the trade name which Zilber Ltd. markets its commercial real estate activities. With the addition of this pair of 178,000 square foot buildings, ZPG's total real estate holdings in Rock County will be more than one million square feet.
The City of Janesville facilitated this development by providing a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) package.
According to James Otterstein, Rock County Economic Development Manager, "Strategic real estate investments in the Janesville-Beloit MSA are continually positioning the area's economy to capitalize on growth and diversification opportunities."