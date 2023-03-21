JANESVILLE — Businesses interested in hiring and mentoring a local high school student can consider participating in the youth apprenticeship Job Fair set for 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. on April 4 at the Rock County Job Center, 1717 Center Ave.
Hosted by the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) and the Rock and Green County Youth Apprenticeship Consortium, the Job Fair is a means to educate students and teachers about potential career opportunities at your business.
Businesses that are interested in starting or continuing a youth apprenticeship program are invited to exhibit at the Job Fair. Area students and schools will have an opportunity to speak with company representatives about youth apprenticeship positions and learn about future opportunities for careers.
The goal of the event is to connect current sophomores and junior high school students to companies that offer youth apprenticeship positions. Youth apprenticeships are offered by employers willing to provide a mentor to help students master the knowledge, skills and competencies needed for career success in their industry.
Students can start as soon as June 1st, 2023 in a youth apprenticeship position. This paid, on-the-job learning has the added bonus of earning certification from the State of Wisconsin in a chosen career industry pathway. Youth Apprenticeship students work a minimum of 450 hours (generally a summer plus a school year) while receiving related educational training through school. Students earn credits toward high school graduation, and graduate with a state skills certificate and career work-related experience.
Businesses wishing to be included or those wanting further information can contact SWWDB Job Developer/Apprenticeship Liaison Dana Leikness at d.leikness@swwdb.org or call her at 608-314-3300, Ext. 307 or 608-247-9522.