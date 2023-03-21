JANESVILLE — Businesses interested in hiring and mentoring a local high school student can consider participating in the youth apprenticeship Job Fair set for 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. on April 4 at the Rock County Job Center, 1717 Center Ave.

Hosted by the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) and the Rock and Green County Youth Apprenticeship Consortium, the Job Fair is a means to educate students and teachers about potential career opportunities at your business.