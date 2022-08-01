MADISON—Gas prices in Wisconsin have fallen below $4 a gallon, but some experts believe an increase in demand may send prices rising again.
The statewide average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin was $3.893 as of Monday, according to Wisconsin AAA. That is down from a week ago when the average statewide price was $4.048, and down from a month ago when the average price was $4.645. A year ago, the price was $3.029 a gallon in Wisconsin.
In the Beloit/Janesville area, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.733, down from $3.825 a week ago and down from $4.575 a month ago. One year ago, the average price of gas in the Beloit/Janesville area was $3.024.
The Beloit/Janesville area had some of the lowest prices for gas in the state. Appleton came close with an average price of $3.734 per gallon as of Monday, while Milwaukee was at the upper end of the price scale at $3.952 per gallon.
The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week. But a slight uptick in gas demand could end the steady drop in daily pump prices.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA—The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices have dropped, it’s too early to tell just how long these prices will hang around. Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it’s too early to tell.”
New survey data from AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.
Today’s national average of $4.21 is 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.04 more than a year ago.
Crude prices increased last week as market concerns about weakening demand this summer eased. Additionally, crude prices rose after the market adjusted its expectations for supply since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group also known as OPEC+, will most likely announce its output will remain unchanged for September at its videoconference meeting on Aug. 3. For this week, amid an unlikely supply increase from OPEC+, persistent supply concerns could boost the cost of crude oil.