Gas Prices

FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. Gas prices in Wisconsin dropped below $4 a gallon as of Aug. 1, according to Wisconsin AAA.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

MADISON—Gas prices in Wisconsin have fallen below $4 a gallon, but some experts believe an increase in demand may send prices rising again.

The statewide average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin was $3.893 as of Monday, according to Wisconsin AAA. That is down from a week ago when the average statewide price was $4.048, and down from a month ago when the average price was $4.645. A year ago, the price was $3.029 a gallon in Wisconsin.

