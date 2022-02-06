The Downtown Beloit Association’s Winter Farmers’ Market has seen bigger crowds in its second season as word got out about the unique weekly event that runs every Saturday through the last weekend in April.
Wright Way Farms Manager Heather Schetler has worked 10 seasons with the farm and says the Winter Farmers’ Market hosted by the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) has helped keep customers coming back as vendors bridge the gap between the spring outdoor market.
BELOIT—The indoor Winter Farmers’ Market in Beloit is in its second year as organizers and vendors agree this season has seen increased attendance and engagement from the community.
Starting in the fall, the winter market takes place every Saturday at the Downtown Beloit Association headquarters on East Grand Avenue from 9 a.m.—noon, bringing together a range of vendors selling winter produce, meats, sweet treats, art, books and much more.
On a given week, vendors range from 17 to nearly two dozen, according to Promotions Coordinator Lisa Fenrick.
“Getting the word out has been the key for us this year,” Fenrick said. “This year is going well and we’re looking forward to even more people coming through the door.”
Longtime Beloit author and artist Kimberly Vogel, who’s been publishing work since 2005, said this year’s winter market has drawn more interest from the Beloit community.
“This past year, I have been letting people know about the winter market,” Vogel said. “Since I am an independent author, it really helps to have a local place to exhibit everything. It’s a great way to interact with customers and show what I do to the community.”
Vogel writes fiction for all ages, from children, young adult and adult books, building out colorful worlds that span from medieval times to sci-fi adventures far in the future.
“We’ve had a good crowd of people here and it’s nice,” Vogel said.
The Wright Way Farm in Beloit is a favorite of many in the Stateline Area known for their fresh produce.
Farm Manager Heather Schetler has seen the community support for the farm-grown items since she started helping out a decade ago. She says the winter market has brought added support for the business outside of the typical farmers’ market season.
“It’s a great way for us to stay busy and interacting with the community,” Schetler said.
The outdoor version of the Beloit Farmers’ Market is right around the corner, with the first weekend in May marking the start of the popular event. Schetler says the farm will be ready.
“We’ve started planting things in our greenhouses and we’re looking forward to another great year,” she said.
The Winter Farmers’ Market is held from 9 a.m.—noon each Saturday at the DBA office, 557 E. Grand Ave.