BELOIT—Those who like to sip and stroll will be able to sample a variety of delicious new drinks at the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) spring wine walk set for April 17. The event will run from 2—6 p.m.
“We are taking all safety precautions including having social distancing and masks. We are limiting how many people can be in each location at a time much like we did during our fall wine walk which went very well,” said DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
General registration includes a commemorative wine glass and 2 ounce sips at 10 venues of one’s choice. It is limited to 250 tickets and participants must be 21 years of age or older. Check in will be at Downtown Beloit Association, 557 E. Grand Ave.
VIP registration includes VIP treatment at Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint with hot appetizers, demonstration, swag bag, stainless steel wine tumbler and a raffle chance to win a $50 downtown Beloit gift card. It is limited to 50 tickets. Registration will start at 1 p.m. at Ironworks Hotel/Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St. with the wine pairing presentation starting at 1:30 p.m. and drawings at 1:50 p.m.
It’s $30 for a regular ticket, and $60 for a VIP ticket.
Early registration for both types of tickets will be available Wednesday, April 14 through Friday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DBA office, 557 E. Grand Ave.
People can get tickets at the following or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-beloit-spring-wine-walk-tickets-142264076683 or contact the DBA for more information.
This is the third year for the event. El-Amin said it’s a great opportunity to get outdoors and explore all that downtown Beloit has to offer. It also gives local businesses a boost.
As part of the event people get a wristband with 10 tabs and can choose locations they want to go to based on what wine they have.
“You get 10 2-ounce sips throughout the event,” El-Amin said. “If you are a VIP-er, you get an additional four ounces of the restaurant’s choosing.”
El-Amin said the event attracts Beloiters and those from the surrounding communities. Some come as birthday groups or celebrate bridal showers and some get festive in themed outfits.
“Most all our businesses will have specials going on that day,” El-Amin added.