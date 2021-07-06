BELOIT—Tracy Bliss has been named Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Visit Beloit.
Bliss will oversee marketing, communications, and public relations for Visit Beloit. She is a native of Beloit, brings more than 20 years of marketing experience. She most recently owned her own graphic design business and has worked with clients such as Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, Rock County Development Alliance, Beloit College and the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
Bliss holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.