JANESVILLE — A Virtual Job Fair is set for 10 a.m. - noon on April 16.
Job-seekers can meet virtually with multiple local businesses in a variety of industries. As of March 29, 38 area employers have registered to participate from a variety of different industries in the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.
Participating job seekers can talk with employers in real time, explore job vacancies, and submit their résumé.
Those new to Premiere Virtual can create their profile by clicking on the ‘register’ button, adding their contact information, uploading their résumé, and clicking ‘Create Account’ to complete the registration. Returning job-seekers can login using their email and password to receive a reminder closer to the event. Internet Explorer does not work with this platform, however, all other browsers will. To access the virtual event, go to https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/6287-april-2021-virtual-hiring-event. Those interested are urged to register prior to the event to help avoid any last-minute technical issues.
Individuals having questions can email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.