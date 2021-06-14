JANESVILLE—A Virtual Job Fair is set for 10 a.m.—noon on June 25.
Job-seekers can meet virtually with multiple local businesses in a variety of industries. As of June 11, 25 area employers have registered to participate from a variety of different industries in the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.
Participating job seekers can talk with employers in real time, explore job vacancies, and submit their résumé.
For information on how to access the virtual job fair, go to the website at www.wisbusiness.com and click on press releases. Look for the June 25 job fair.