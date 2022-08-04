JANESVILLE—A Virtual Job Fair is set for 10 a.m.—noon on Aug 19.

Job-seekers can meet virtually with multiple local businesses in a variety of industries. As of Aug. 3, 41 area employers have registered to participate from a variety of different industries in the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.