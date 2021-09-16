Thousands of shoppers will converge on northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin once again for the fall edition of the popular Vintage Shop Hop on Oct. 1 and 2.
The event is a self-guided road trip for vintage and antique lovers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Typically, between 350 to 400 locally owned vintage shops, antique malls and women’s boutiques participate in this semi-annual event.
Shop owners ‘roll out the red carpet’ for customers with demonstrations, discounts, giveaways, raffle drawings, as well as making it easy for shoppers with a list and map of hundreds of locations in two states, according to event organizer Ann Campos.
When the Vintage Shop Hop started eight years ago, 180 shops took part in the event. Since then the popularity and shop numbers have grown. It began as a spring event, but after six years the shoppers and shop owners requested a second shop hop later in the year. As a result, Campos added a fall hop in 2019 making it a semi-annual event.
The event idea came to Campos eight years ago after talking with a handful of her friends who owned vintage shops and had experienced slow sales during the then harsh winter.
The event stretches across two states from the Mississippi River on the west to Lake Michigan on the east, goes north to Stevens Point and Green Bay in Wisconsin and south to I-80 in Illinois.
Each shop is required to have an “in-store” promotion for the weekend, and many shops go beyond just complimentary refreshments such as mimosas and dessert treats. Sometimes shoppers find fun promotions like “pop a balloon” or “spin the wheel” to determine their discount, door prizes, meet-the-maker, paint demos, live music, food trucks and free swag bags just for stopping in.