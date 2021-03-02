Thousands of shoppers will converge on northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin for the spring edition of the Vintage Shop Hop to be held Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6.
The event offers shoppers the opportunity to meet their friends for a fun day of scouting for vintage decor and more. For some the adventure is conducted in their backyard, while others make a road trip out of it.
The event stretches across two states from the Mississippi River on the west to Lake Michigan on the east, and goes north to Stevens Point and Green Bay in Wisconsin and south to Interstate 80 in Illinois.
“There is always a huge Wisconsin showing, especially in the Appleton and Oshkosh areas. It’s become a great event,” said event organizer Ann Campos.
Each shop is required to have an “in-store” promotion for the weekend, and many shops have complimentary refreshments and other fun surprises such as demonstrations, giveaways, raffle drawings, meet-the-artist events, games and more. Many of the shops are set in historic and unique buildings, in downtowns, villages and along the scenic countryside.
As of Sunday, Campos said there were 382 total participating shops in 160 municipalities.
On the Illinois side of the state line from South Beloit to the Rockford and Belvidere areas, there will be 29 participating businesses. From Beloit up through Janesville, Milton and Orfordville there will be 36 participating businesses.
Participating shops in Beloit will include: Chic & Unique Clothing & Furniture Boutique, Pizzazz Gift & Apparel Boutique, The Happy Homestead, Vintage Bliss and Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts.
Starting with 180 shops eight years ago, the Vintage Shop Hop has increased in popularity with each event.
“It began as a spring event, but after six years the shoppers and shop owners requested a second shop hop later in the year. As a result, I added a fall hop in 2019 making it a semi-annual event. These small business owners sometimes need a shot in the arm to boost their sales in a traditionally slow retail season and give shoppers a reason to leave the house, especially during the COVID world we live in today,” Campos said.
Social media has played a big role in the rapid growth of the event. The event Facebook fan page was launched during the first year and has grown to over 38,000 followers.
Campos said it’s hard for small shops with little or no marketing budgets to market themselves. “This event is a great marketing tool, to be part of a bigger picture and part of a big event in two states,” she said.
Campos said road trip planning is made easy with the interactive Google Map and Master List of Shops. The Google Map includes all shop details that can be accessed on mobile devices while shoppers are traveling the area. The list and map are both found on the event’s blog page 24/7/365 and can be printed off www.vintageshophop.blogspot.com or follow the facebook page at www.facebook.com/VintageShopHopEvent.
The Google Map https://bit.ly/VintageShopHopMap can also be consulted.
The Shop Hop last spring was held right before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in some shops shutting down. The fall Shop Hop commenced with 355 participating stores, a strong showing despite COVID-19.
“The shops did really well. It was definitely a nice shot in the arm last fall to make it through the pandemic,” she said.