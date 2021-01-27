Unemployment rates in Beloit, Janesville and Rock County took a dramatic shift in the spring of 2020, taking rates to near historic highs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment rates were at their lowest point in March when Beloit’s rate was 4.7%, Janesville’s rate was 3.6% and Rock County’s rate was at 3.8%.
Then, one month later in April, rates shot up to their highest points of the year. Beloit’s unemployment rate in April was 16% while Janesville’s rate was at 17.1% and Rock County’s rate was at 15.8%, according to Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development figures.
The statewide unemployment rate followed the same trend, going from 3.1% in March to 14.1% in April.
But, rates gradually declined and the Beloit area ended the year close to where it started. In December, Beloit’s unemployment rate was 5.9%, up slightly from 5.7% in November. Janesville recorded a jobless rate of 5.5% in December, up slightly from 5.2% in November. Rock County had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in December, up from 5.4% in November.
Beloit started 2020 with a rate of 5.9% in January, which dropped slightly to 5.5 in February. Janesville started 2020 with an unemployment rate of 5% and Rock County had a rate of 5.2% in January.
Although Beloit’s unemployment rate in April, at 16% was among the highest rates recorded for the city, it did not match the 18.8% rate recorded in June of 2009, during the Great Recession.
In December, Walworth County recorded an unemployment rate of 5%, up from 4.3% reported in November. Jefferson County reported an unemployment rate of 4.7% in December, up from 4% in November.
Lafayette County had the lowest jobless rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties in December at 3.4%, up slightly from 3% in November. Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate in December at 11.1%, up from 10.9% in November.
Among cities, Fitchburg had the lowest unemployment rat in December at 3.8%, up from 3.3% in November. Racine had the highest unemployment rate in December at 7.9%, up from 7% in November.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in December was 5.5%, up from 5.3% in November.