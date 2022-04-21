SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates bumped up slightly in northern Illinois in March.
Winnebago County reported an unemployment rate of 8.3% in March, up from 7.7% in February, but down slightly from 8.4% in March of 2021, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Nearby Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 9.6% in March, up from 8.7% in February and up from 8.2% in March of 2021.
In Ogle County, the unemployment rate was 5.9% in March, down slightly from 6% in February and down from 6.7% in March of 2021.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 5.2% in March, down from 5.5% in February and down from 6.7% in March of 2021.
Among cities in northern Illinois, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 8.9% in March, up from 8.7% in February, but down from 10.3% in March of 2021.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 11.9% in March, up from 11.1% in February and up from 10.3% in March of 2021.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.1% in March, down from 5.4% in February and down from 8.1% in March of 2021.
The statewide unemployment rate for Illinois was 4.7% in March, down slightly from 4.8% in February and down from 6.7% in March of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in March, down slightly from 3.8% in February and down from 6% in March of 2021.
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.6%, +5,800), the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +177,600), and the Elgin Metro (+5.0%, +11,900). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Government (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade (twelve areas); Manufacturing, Professional & Business Services, and Other Services (ten areas each); Mining & Construction, and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).