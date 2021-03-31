MADISON—Unemployment rates bumped up slightly in Beloit and through most of Wisconsin in February, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 6.7% in Feburary, up from 5.7% in January and up from 4.8% in February of 2020. Beloit’s jobless rate in February was the fourth highest among the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 5.1% in February, up from 4.8% in January and up from 3.8% in February of 2020. Janesville’s unemployment rate was the sixth highest among Wisconsin’s 34 largest communities.
Racine had the highest unemployment rate among the state’s largest communities at 7.7% in February, up from 7.1% in January and up from 5.4% in Februrary of 2020.
Muskego had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.4% in February, up from 3.2% in January and up from 2.7% in February of 2020.
Unemployment rates increased between January and February in 32 of the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin. Caledonia reported a reduction in the unemployment rate and Wauwatosa’s rate remained unchanged.
Rock County reported an unemployment rate of 5.5% in February, up from 5% in January and up from 4% in February of 2020.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in February, up from 4.6% in January and up from 3.6% in February of 2020.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 4.5% in February, up from 4.1% in January and up from 3.5% in February of 2020.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 9.4% in February, up from 8.4% in January and up from 5.8% in February of 2020.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.5% in February, up from 3.3% in January and up from 2.2% in February of 2020.
The Wisconsin unemployment rate was 3.8% in February, unchanged from January.
The national unemployment rate was 6.2% in February, down from 6.3% in January.