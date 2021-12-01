Unemployment rates dropped between September and October throughout counties and communities on both sides of the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, as businesses traditionally take on more employees in preparation for the holiday season.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in October, down from 4.6% in September, and down from 5.5% in October of 2020. However, Beloit’s jobless rate was the third highest among the 34 larges communities in Wisconsin. Milwaukee had the highest jobless rate at 4.2% in October, down from 5% in September, and Racine had the second highest rate at 4% in October, down from 5.1% in September, according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Fitchburg and Madison tied for the lowest jobless rate in October, both recording a rate of 1.7% in October and a rate of 2.1% in September.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 3% in October, down from 3.5% in September and down from 4.9% in October of 2020.
Rock County recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9% in October, down from 3.4% in September and down from 4.6% in October of 2020.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 2.2% in October, down from 2.5% in September and down from 3.8% in October of 2020.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2% in October, down from 2.3% in September and down from 3.5% in October of 2020.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties with a rate of 5.1% in October, down from 6.4% in September and down from 13.1% in October of 2020.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.6% in October, down from 1.8% in September and down from 2.8% in October of 2020.
On the Illinois side of the state line, Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 7.2% in October, down from 7.8% in September and down from 7.8% in October of 2020, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 6.8% in October, down from 7.2% in September, but up from 6.2% in October of 2020.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in October, down from 4.8% in September and down from 5.2% in October of 2020.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.1% in October, down from 4.5% in September and down from 5.4% in October of 2020.
Among cities, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 8.6% in October, down from 9.5% in September and down from 9.9% in October of 2020.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 8.3% in October, down from 9.4% in September, but up from 7.2% in October of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.3% in October, down from 5.9% in September and down from 7.3% in October of 2020.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in October, down from 3.4% in September. Illinois’ unemployment rate was 5% in October, down from 6.8% in September.