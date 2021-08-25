MADISON—Unemployment rates dropped through most of Wisconsin in July.
Beloit, which had the second highest jobless rate among Wisconsin’s largest communities, recorded a rate of 7.1%, down from 7.8% in June and down from 9.4% in July of 2020, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Milwaukee recording the highest jobless rate in July at 7.4%, down from 8% in June and down from 11.7% in July of 2020.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate among the 34 communities tracked by the Department of Workforce Development at 3.1% in July, down from 3.6% in June.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in July, down from 5.2% in June and down from 8.9% in July of 2020.
Of the 34 communities tracked by the Department of Workforce Development, all but Muskego recorded a jobless rate decline between June and July. Muskego’s rate remained unchanged at 3.6%.
Among counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 4.9%, down from 5.4% in June and down from 8.4% in July of 2020.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4% in July, down from 4.5% in Une and down from 6.8% in July of 2020.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in July, down from 3.9% in June and down from 6.1% in July of 2020.
Dane County had an unemployment rate of 3.1% in July, down from 3.6% in June and down from 5.9% in July of 2020.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin at 2.6% in July, down from 3% in June. Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 11.9% in July, up from 10.1% in June.
Unemployment rates dropped in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Only Menominee County recorded an unemployment rate increase between June and July.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.9% in July, unchanged from June.
The national unemployment rate was 5.4% in July, down from 5.9% in June.