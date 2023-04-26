MADISON -- Unemployment rates declined between February and March in Beloit, Janesville and throughout Wisconsin, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

"The latest labor market data continues Wisconsin's historic economic performance, at both the local and state level," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "With record low unemployment statewide, we are redoubling our efforts to remove employment barriers such as transportation and childcare so that Wisconsinites can connect with jobs and expand career opportunities."