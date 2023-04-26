MADISON -- Unemployment rates declined between February and March in Beloit, Janesville and throughout Wisconsin, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
"The latest labor market data continues Wisconsin's historic economic performance, at both the local and state level," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "With record low unemployment statewide, we are redoubling our efforts to remove employment barriers such as transportation and childcare so that Wisconsinites can connect with jobs and expand career opportunities."
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 3.4% in March, down slightly from 3.6% in February and down from 4.5% in March of 2022.
Janesville's rate was 2.6% in March, down from 2.9% in February and down from 3.4% in March of 2022.
Beloit's jobless rate was the third highest among Wisconsin's 35 largest communities, and Janesville's rate was sixth highest.
Superior had the highest unemployment rate among the largest communities in the state at 3.8% in March, down from 4% in February, but up from 3.5% in March of 2022.
Racine had the next highest rate at 3.6% in March, down from 3.9% in February and down from 4.4% in March of 2022.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.5% in March, down slightly from 1.6% in February and down from 1.9% in March of 2022.
Among Wisconsin counties, Rock County had an unemployment rate of 2.9% in March, down from 3.1% in February and down from 3.8%. in March of 2022.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 2.5% in March, down from 2.9% in February and down from 3.1% in March of 2022.
Jefferson County had an unemployment rate of 2.3% in March, down from 2.7% in February and down from 3% in March of 2022.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin's 72 counties at 1.6% in March, down slightly from 1.7% in February and down from 2.2% in March of 2022.
Adams County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.4% in March, down from 6.4% in February and down from 5.8% in March of 2022.
The statewide unemployment rate was 2.5% in March, down from 2.7% in February and down from 2.8% in March of 2022.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in March, down slightly from 3.6% in February and down from 3.6% in March of 2022.