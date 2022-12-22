SPRINGFIELD, Ill.—Unemployment rates declined in Rockford, Belvidere and Freeport in November, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 6.9% in November, down from 7.3% in October and down from 8.3% in November of 2021.
Belvidere reported an unemployment rate of 6.6% in November, down slightly from 6.9% in October and down from 7.7% reported in November of 2021.
Freeport reported an unemployment rate of 5.4% in November, unchanged from October’s rate and up from the 5% rate reported in November of 2021.
Among northern Illinois counties, Winnebago County reported an unemployment rate of 5.9% in November, down slightly from 6% reported in October and down from 6.6% reported in November of 2021.
Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 5.7% in November, unchanged from October’s rate, but down from the 6% rate reported in November of 2021.
Ogle County reported an unemployment rate of 4.6% in November, up from 4.4% reported in October and up from 4.2% reported in November of 2021.
Stephenson County reported an unemployment rate of 4.6% in November, up from 4.2% in October and up from 4% reported in November of 2021.
The Illinois statewide jobless rate was 4.7% in November, up slightly from 4.6% in October, but down from 5.1% in November of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.7% in November, unchanged from October’s rate, but down from 4.2% recorded in November of 2021.
“Significant job growth has remained consistent throughout all corners of the state for nearly two years,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As job expansion continues and more people enter the labor force to capitalize on newly created job opportunities, IDES stands ready to provide resources that will help match employers and jobseekers.”