Unemployment rates declined in both Wisconsin and Illinois between February and March, but the most recent rate are still well above what they were a year ago.
Beloit had an unemployment rate of 6.2% in March, down from 6.8% in February, but up from 5.3% in March of 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Beloit’s rate was the third highest among the largest communities in Wisconsin, with only Racine and Milwaukee having higher jobless rates.
Nearby Janesville had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in March, down from 5.1% in February, but up from 4% in March of 2020.
Racine had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 7.7% in March, unchanged from February, but up from 5.8% in March of 2020.
Muskego haed the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.3% in March, down from 3.4% in February, but up from 2.9% in March of 2020.
Rock County had an unemployment rat of 5.1% in March, down from 5.6% in February, but up from 4.3% in March of 2020.
Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4.7% in March, down from 4.9% in February, but up from 3.8% in March of 2020.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 3.5% in March, unchanged from February, but up from 2.4% in March of 2020.
Menominee County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 9.2% in March, down from 9.4% in February, but up from 6.8% in March of 2020.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.8% in March, unchanged from February.
On the Illinois side of the state line, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 10.1% in March, down from 11.4% in February, but up from 6.3% reported in March of 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 9.8% in March, down from 13.8% in February, but up from 7% in March of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 7.9% in March, up from 7.8% in February and up from 4.5% in March of 2020.
Harvey had the highest unemployment rate among Illinois’ largest communities at 17.4% in March, down from 18.8% in February, but up from 7.6% in March of 2020.
Highland Park had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois at 4.3% in March, up from 4% in February and up from 2.6% in March of 2020.
Among counties, Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 8.1% in March, down from 9.6% in February, but up from 5.8% in March of 2020.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 7.8% in March, down from 10.7% in February, but up from 5.7% in March of 2020.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 6.3% in March, down from 7% in February, but up from 4.4% in March of 2020.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 6.4% in March, down from 6.6% in February, but up from 5.3% in March of 2020.
Brown and Washington counties tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.7% in March, while Pulaski County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.3% in March.
Illinois’ unemployment rate for March was 7.1%, down from 7.8% in February.