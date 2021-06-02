TOWN OF TURTLE — The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors took no action Wednesday night following a closed session discussion regarding the pending lawsuit against the City of Beloit related to the municipalities’ boundary agreement.
The board met in closed session for approximately an hour to discuss the lawsuit that was filed in March of 2020 in the Rock County Circuit Court’s civil division, with board members conferring with legal counsel.
After returning to open session, the board voted to discuss the issue further at its June 9 regular meeting.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, at issue is a resolution and supporting letter sent by former Beloit City Manager Larry Arft and certified by former Beloit City Council President Charles Haynes in 2012 regarding assurances made following amendments in February of 2001 to the 1999 boundary agreement.