This graphic shows the City of Beloit outlined in red and Town of Turtle boundary outlined in yellow. The city and town appear poised to begin negotiations toward a future boundary agreement for both municipalities.
TOWN OF TURTLE—The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors took action on Wednesday night to approve a joint mediation agreement with the City of Beloit and a resolution needed to begin negotiations with the city on a new cooperative boundary plan.
The board met remotely and unanimously approved both items, which were approved by the Beloit City Council on Jan. 18 and Jan. 24.
The mediation agreement temporarily halts a civil lawsuit filed by the township that sought a five-year extension to the now-expired boundary agreement based on previous discussions and assurances made by a prior city administration and council. In the agreement, both parties agree to work towards a boundary plan without predetermined objectives in mind.
Town of Turtle Board Supervisor Roger Anclam, who voted in favor of both items, said he “took exception” to the “verbiage” in Section 3 of the mediation agreement which he said the city appeared to speak on behalf of the township.
Section 3 states in-part that if the pending litigation is reinstated, the town may only seek relief consistency with the town’s second amended complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court.
“Nothing contained herein and/or resulting from the parties’ mediation and/or attempted settlement negotiations are to be construed as an admission of liability, liability being expressly denied,” an additional portion of the section reads.
A tentative timeline provided in the mediation agreement shows the town is scheduled to submit its initial proposal to city officials by Feb. 1. According to the tentative schedule outlined in the mediation agreement, on March 1, the city will submit a response and counter-proposal to the town’s initial proposal. On April 1, the town will submit a reply to the city’s response. On or before May 1, the parties will meet and confer regarding the outstanding issues to determine whether further steps are needed.