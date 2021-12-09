BELOIT—Seasonal work at the Shady Tree Farm Market, 1810 North St., Beloit, does not end just because the growing season does.
The family-owned operation that has been in business for 70 years not only offers seasonal vegetables, fruit, flowers and more. Another component of the site is to gather and create evergreen products for the public.
Gary Roden, son of Marcia Murray who owns the market, owns and operates Roden’s Elegant Gardens along with his wife, Lindsay Roden. The Rodens, with the help of about 80 seasonal employees and Murray, are busy with the evergreen operation at the market site.
The Shady Tree Farm Market is a retail operation while her son’s business is whole sale, Murray said.
On this day, workers were engaged in constructing grave blankets, for example. The blankets are made of evergreen boughs attached to a wooden frame. They cover the ground of a loved one’s grave. Symbolic meanings include to warm the deceased for the winter and to honor and remember them.
Gary Roden said the demand for grave blankets has increased measurably over the years and he expects his operation to construct about 32,000 this year.
“We send them all over the country,” he said.
Some of those destinations are: New Jersey, New York, South Carolina and the West Coast.
Also being produced during a recent visit to the business were evergreen wreaths, swags, miles of garland and rows of potted evergreens. The expectation is to create about 50,000 of the items.
“We’ve been filling four to five semis a day for the past two weeks,” Roden said.
But way before the assembly work and shipping of products could begin, the beforehand harvesting and challenges needed to be met.
It’s about an eight-week process with shipping to begin about Halloween time or the end of October.
The trees are harvested in northern Wisconsin on private property and forests, Roden said. Evergreens of Balsom fir, white pine and cedar are harvested.
This year there were particular challenges, however.
“Usually we get the metal rings for the wreaths in June, but this year they didn’t come until October,” Roden said.
Then there was the heat from a warm autumn.
“You have to have four hard frosts so the needles are set before you can harvest,” Murray said.
“There is a lot to get done in a short time,” Lindsay Roden said.
The family members said helping to make the seasonal operation successful are the people who come to work there. Many are from the West Side of Beloit.
“We have a good workforce. We have a good crew, many right from this area,” Gary Roden said.
They also praised the customers.
“We have a lot of loyal customers who have kept coming for years,” Murray said.
The Rodens also connect to groups who want to do fundraisers selling their products such as the Boy Scouts, Gary Roden said.
As the work continues, Murray said the Shady Tree Farm Market will reopen again with evergreen products for sale the day after Thanksgiving and is likely to remain open until close to Christmas.
For more information about Roden’s Elegant Gardens, call 888-362-1161 or go to: http://rodenselegantgardens.com.