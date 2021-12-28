ROCKFORD, IL—With all the excitement of gift-giving around the holidays, now comes the reality that some gifts don’t fit, aren’t needed, or don’t work. This is the one time of the year the Customer might not always be right. BBB offers tips to help to make your holiday returns run more smoothly.
“Stores are not legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds unless the merchandise was defective or misrepresented,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
“While most retailers do offer refund and exchange programs, policies vary greatly from one store to another.”
Because of the pandemic, many retailers have become more lenient in their return policies. “Be sure to double-check policies this holiday season, even if you are familiar with the brand, as stores can change their policies whenever they want,” says Horton.
BBB tips
Get to know store policies. Find out if the store has a return policy and, if so, how it works. Understand that many retailers change their policies for the holiday season. If the store does allow returns or exchanges, find out if you will need to pay a restocking fee. Ask the seller if they offer cash refunds, exchanges, or only store credit. Store policies are usually posted at the check-out counter or printed on the back of receipts.
Understand online store return policies. If you are shopping online, search for the seller’s return policy and read it through before clicking “buy.” Find out if they accept returns or exchanges and who pays the shipping when an item is returned. In some cases, you can save on shipping fees by returning an online purchase to the local brick-and-mortar store.
Get the details on a product’s warranty. Most electronics and home appliances come with warranties that are to be fulfilled by the manufacturer, not the retailer. Find out how returns and repairs are handled if an item stops working or needs replacement parts. Will the retailer ship the item to the manufacturer for you?
Or will you need to deal with the manufacturer directly? Knowing the answers will leave you well-prepared for any future issues.
Keep your receipt and packaging. Most stores will only accept returns and exchanges if you can present the item with its receipt and original packaging. Always include a gift receipt with items you give, and hold on to any gift receipts you receive.
Bring your ID. Many stores ask to see your ID when you return an item to avoid holiday return scams.
Sometimes retailers require you bring your ID and the original form of payment. If this is the policy of the store where your gift is from, you may need the assistance of the gift giver in order to be reimbursed.
Make returns in a timely fashion. Almost all return policies are valid during a specific time period. Some
stores modify their return period during the holidays, so don’t risk missing your chance to make your return.
Take the item back to the store without delay.
GIFT CARDS
Whether you are redeeming or buying a gift card in the post-holiday rush, BBB recommends the following tips:
• Know who you are buying from. Little-known websites advertise gift cards for popular retailers at steep discounts. These websites might be using these offers to steal payment card numbers or other personal information. Instead, go directly to the merchant and purchase a card from them.
• Buying a physical gift card? Take a closer look. No matter where gift cards are displayed in the store, thieves are known to remove gift cards from the display rack and record the numbers associated with that card, including the activation PIN. Before purchasing a gift card, look carefully at the packaging for any tears, wrinkles, or other indications of tampering, and see if the PIN is exposed. If anything looks suspicious, it’s probably best to take a different card and turn in the compromised card to the store’s Customer Service
Desk.
• Be wary of websites that offer to check your gift card’s balance. According to BBB.org/ScamTracker reports, some websites that claim to check your gift card balance are really a way to steal money off your card. These sites ask for your card’s ID number and PIN or security code. Then, scammers use the information to drain the money off your card.
• Research how to use the card. Not all retailers have the same policies when issuing a gift card.
• Register your gift card. If the retailer allows the option to register the gift card, take full advantage. This makes it easier to protect the balance, that way you can report it sooner and potentially end up saving the money that is stored on the card. Change the PIN on the card, and don’t delay in using the money.
• Treat it like cash. If the card is lost or stolen, immediately report it to the issuer. Most issuers have tollfree telephone numbers to report a lost or stolen card—find it on the card or online.
For More Information
If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB Scam Tracker to help protect your community. If you see a questionable ad, report it to BBB AdTruth so we can investigate. Visit BBB.org for businesses you can trust.