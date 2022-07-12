ROCKTON—Get ready for outdoor movies, hot food and some cool games in a scenic backdrop south of the stateline.
Jalen Ponder’s company Evendtor is bringing back Drive 815, a series of drive-in movies held at the Rockton Athletic Fields, 12801 Old River Road, for the second year. The event started last year as a partnership with the Beloit International Film Festival and is growing to include more activities to bring people together.
This year the movies will be held every other Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer. Ponder noted the fields have been sprayed this year, and a mostly mosquito-free experience is expected.
Tickets are $20 per car for a single night viewing and tickets are sold online at the Drive 815 Facebook page. Tickets will cost $25 per car at the gate. The Facebook page is titled “The Drive 815: Rockton IL Cinemas From The Car.”
The movies kicked off last weekend with “Encanto” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Ponder said around 400 people showed up.
The next showings will be July 15 with “Sonic 2” and “Jungle Cruise” on July 16. The lineup of family-friendly movies are listed on the Facebook page, with movie announcements made monthly.
The comfortable evening includes not only movies, but face painting, music, bean bag tosses, and other games and fun activities. A food truck offers pizza, and a concession stand sells popcorn, ice cream, candy and drinks. The fun starts around 6:30 p.m.
“It’s a family event. People bring coolers, frisbees and more. It’s really more than the movie. It’s a get-together, and we show a movie at the end. It’s always a lot of fun,” Ponder said.
Some people bring blankets or lawn chairs while others sit in their cars, or perch atop their vehicle roofs for viewing.
“The screen is large, so you can see it,” Ponder said.
When people arrive at the gate at The Drive 815 they will need their confirmation email, screenshot of proof of purchase or printed ticket for admittance. Links to purchase and other information can be found on the “The Drive 815: Rockton IL Cinemas From The Car” Facebook page. The box office will open once the line of cars at the entrance reaches the roads or 6:30 p.m., whichever occurs first. Bathrooms are on site.
Jalen Ponder, 20, graduated in 2020 from Hononegah High School in Rockton. Designed to book food trucks for events, Evendtor has been growing along with the trend of food on wheels. Ponder, who works with 40 area food trucks, helps book them for birthday parties, graduations, corporate events and more.
More information is available at www.evendtor.com.