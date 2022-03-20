BELOIT—“Bargain shopping is cheaper than therapy.”
That’s what The Cozy Bin Store owner Dollee Magarotto said about the rush customers feel when scooping up items at slashed prices.
Lots of bargain hunters were seeking such therapy on Saturday morning. The store already had a growing line to the cash register as curious customers asked lots of questions and rounded up mounds of goods.
Magarotto opened The Cozy Bin Store, 524 E. Grand Ave., on March 17 with her business partner and daughter. Sage Vincent.
The store offers a mix of general merchandise at deep discounts. Bargain hunters were scooping up toys, exercise equipment, a vintage arcade, leaf blower, bedding sets, an air compressor, a gas grill, scooters and more.
Garbage cans, a hot deal earlier in the week, had already sold out.
“We purchase liquidation loads from different retailers, bring them in and sell them to the public at deep discounts. It’s overstock, new items and returned goods,” Magarotto said.
Vincent and her mother research each item online, find the cheapest offering and then cut the price some more. Part of the thrill is the deals, and the other part is the ever-changing items at the store.
It’s not only a great joy for her customers to discover what they find at the shop, but is also a thrill for Magarotto when she gets heavily laden pallets from retailers filled with surprises, she said.
Magarotto said she’s wanted to open her own business for more than 20 years. After raising three kids on her own, she said she learned to stretch a dollar.
“It would have been nice back in the 1990s to be able to buy affordable and quality toys. Now I can offer that for our newer moms,” she said.
Magarotto has spent most of her life working in quality assurance in manufacturing, including a Janesville stint where she learned purchasing, accounting and operations.
Most recently she had been working in Dekalb, Illinois, where she felt herself missing the Stateline Area, particularly Beloit. She said she’s found people are friendly in in the city and aren’t scared to talk to or smile at strangers.
“It massages the heart. I really wanted to settle here,” she said. “It’s the people that make Beloit. I haven’t met nicer folk. I wanted to find what Beloit doesn’t have and bring it to them.”
She thanked Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin for helping her launch a Facebook page, which was likely driving some of the Saturday rush of bargain-hunters.
Vincent, who paints cars and is a mechanic, said she too appreciates the small town feel as well as the downtown shopping and amenities after living in the Gary, Indiana area for some time.
She said it took her mother a year of hard work to get the business launched, and said it was shocking and overwhelming to see the flood of customers.
“I love that I got to help with advertising and building the bins,” Vincent said. “I didn’t think we would see this amount of people this soon.”
Fluent in Spanish and Italian, Magarotto has no trouble connecting with customers. She grew up in northern Italy and emigrated to the United States as a teenager.
She said she and her daughter try to inject a little personality into the store, its clever signs and their interactions with customers.
On “the rules of engagement” they state: “Be kind to your fellow hunter.”
“We love people, and we have a sense of humor,” Magarotto said.
Items get restocked reach Thursday.
“Shop until you drop, but don’t delay because the good stuff goes fast every day,” Magarotto added.
The store is also booking some private sales on Wednesdays where people can buy an entire pallet.
The Cozy Bin is open Thursday through Sunday. Hours are from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.—5 p.m. on Saturday; and from noon—5 p.m. on Sunday. Hours are subject to change.
“Let’s get cozy,” Magarotto said.