BELOIT—OrthoIllinois has withdrawn its application with the City of Beloit to build a surgery center in the Gateway Business Park following a controversial planning and zoning process, according to Beloit Community Development Director Julie Christensen.
In October of 2020, OrthoIllinois submitted a proposal to build a 25,605-square-foot surgery center with ambulatory service and lodging suites at 1350 Gateway Blvd. on a 5.69-acre property. The medical provider was seeking a conditional use permit to allow for a zoning variance in the industrial area.
The effort was met by sharp criticism from Beloit Health System as administrators, including BHS CEO Tim McKevett, spoke out against the proposal saying it could harm the level of care offered by Beloit Health System in the Beloit area. The health system subsequently filed an appeal to the city staff’s decision to recommend approval of the new use on the property.
Attorneys for both the health system and OrthoIllinois sparred at a Plan Commission meeting in November of 2020 and at a Board of Appeals hearing in February. The commission tied in a 3-3 vote that lead to a denial of the conditional use permit. The Board of Appeals took no action on the health system’s grievance after a meeting was rescheduled but ultimately did not occur on March 9.
OrthoIllinois CEO Don Schreiner confirmed on Monday that the company did withdraw its request with the city’s building office.
“We remain interested in building an Ambulatory Surgery Center and are considering our options,” Schreiner said.
A representative for BHS could not be reached for comment on Monday.