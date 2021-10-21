BELOIT—Boundary agreements are created with the goal of allowing intergovernmental cooperation between municipalities, but sometimes agreements, and aspects related to them, can lead to disputes.
In October of 1999, the City of Beloit and Town of Turtle entered into a cooperative boundary plan.
At the time, boundary agreements between municipalities in Wisconsin were a relatively new procedure, with the agreement between the city and township marking only the fifth agreement of its kind when it was adopted over two decades ago.
Below is a summary of various aspects within the Beloit-Turtle boundary agreement:
The purpose of the cooperative plan is to provide guidance for the orderly attachment of town lands from the area to the city, along with “coordinated adjusted and harmonious development of the territory covered by the plan,” the agreement states.
But the boundary agreement expired in December of 2020, with both municipalities now entangled in a legal battle regarding a disputed five-year extension of the boundary agreement. The Town of Turtle seeks to uphold the extension, while the City of Beloit contends the extension should not be granted.
The issue remains ongoing in Rock County Circuit Court and is a key roadblock to both municipalities working toward negotiating a new boundary plan.
The Boundary Adjustment Area (BAA) is approximately 2.5 square miles of the Town of Turtle primarily situated east of Interstate 39/90, along with parcels west of I-39/90; a smaller separate area of the BAA is located near Interstate 43 and Hart Road, along with a small area along East Colley Road.
The BAA is bordered by existing city limits on the north, the Illinois state line on the south and the city’s eastern limits and township’s western limits. It also includes all land now in the township that is within the city’s sewer service area.
A common way for outlying properties to be attached to larger municipalities is through petitioning to receive hookups for city services, such as wastewater (sewer) services. This occurs when properties with a septic system fails and the agreement outlines how properties can join the city.
The agreement also outlines how the city compensated the township, with the city paying $660,000 to the township over the course of the 20-year agreement for homes attaching to the city from the township within the BAA that was a result of two year’s worth of negotiations.
In both cases, the city and town adopted ordinances related to comprehensive zoning, construction codes and zoning maps as part of the agreement.
Since its adoption in 1999, commercial and residential growth have taken off in Beloit following the build-out of various major developments in the city’s Gateway Business Park. The agreement also established a property attachment process that made the Gateway project feasible from a policy and real estate development perspective.
A major redevelopment of the interstate also could impact growth in development projects in the Beloit area.
But differences in philosophies are apparent in the plan, with the township’s policy being to “not permit urban development within the BAA as long as the property remains within the Town of Turtle.”
The agreement also goes on to state that the township is a strong agricultural and “bedroom” community that “preserves its natural beauty and historic heritage,” while designating the BAA as an area for future urban development within the City of Beloit, the plan states.
But it remains to be seen what lies ahead for both municipalities as the legal process slows down any prospect of negotiations in the near-term.