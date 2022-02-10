ROSCOE - Martin Exteriors recently was named “Small Business of the Year” by the Stateline Chamber.
This is the first year Martin Exteriors received this award, but it adds this recognition to its growing list of accolades. Earlier in 2021, Martin Exteriors was named one of the “Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.” by Inc. magazine and in late November the company won two What Rocks Awards, sponsored by the Rockford Register Star, in the categories of Best Roofing Contractor and Best Siding Contractor.
The Stateline Chamber of Commerce is a regional Chamber, serving businesses and organizations in Rockton, Roscoe, and South Beloit, Illinois. With a mission to help business connect with each other, grow their potential and prosper through it all, this is the Chamber’s sixth year hosting its Awards Gala.
“We are so honored to receive yet another wonderful recognition,” said Martin Exteriors President Justin Martin. “We love this community we work, reside and play in so receiving the 'Small Business of the Year' award is a huge win for Martin Exteriors. We couldn’t be more proud of our team."
An awards ceremony was held on Feb. 3 at the Pavilion at Orchard Ridge Farms in Rockton. A great meal and live entertainment were the key highlights of the evening. Awards were presented to New Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Pride of the Stateline, Community Service and Cyndy Fogerty Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Our annual gala is where we celebrate and reflect on the past year with our peers,” said Stateline Chamber of Commerce Board President Angi Kolthoff. “Martin Exteriors does great work in our community, providing knowledge, expertise, good people and collaboration. They are the perfect business to win our “Small Business of the Year” award.”