BELOIT—While most Americans are currently feeling the high prices at the gas pump, as the old saying goes, someone else always has it worse.
That is the case for truck driver, bus drivers and fire departments who have engines running on diesel fuel.
Diesel hit an all-time high across the nation last week and businesses and public agencies are feeling the impact of the price hikes.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for diesel fuel is $4.808 a gallon in the Beloit/Janesville area. Compared to this time last year, where the average cost of diesel fuel per gallon was $2.953.
The highest recorded average was just last week. On March 13, diesel fuel was as a high as $4.872 a gallon, according to AAA. The previous high for diesel fuel was on July 14, 2008 when the price hit $4.764 per gallon.
Fuel prices already were rising earlier this year. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and the Biden Administration and Congress took action to ban the purchase of Russian oil by the United States. While there have been discussions to purchase oil from other countries to replace the oil from Russia, analysts believe there will be no relief from the high prices in the near future.
Trucking companies, local fire departments, local transportation companies, farmers and other businesses all use diesel fuel.
James Thompson, transit manager for Beloit Transit, explained the transit system continues to stick with steady fares for consumers using the public transport system. The cost remains the same at $1.50 for a cash fare and bus tokens are available as well.
Diesel traditionally are higher than regular gas prices, and although many travelers are experiencing some pain at the gas pumps as the average price of gasoline is around $3.918 a gallon, diesel prices are well above that, putting a pinch on some businesses.
Similar to public transportation, public services like fire departments can’t slow down even with the increase in fuel prices.
“Our first priority is the public’s safety,” said Acting South Beloit Fire Chief Lt. Dave Palmer.
He explained the fire department has not and will not cut back on their services or truck, even with the increase in fuel prices.
Moran Transportation Corporation located in Roscoe, Illinois has tried to help their employees in this tough time. They have provided a stipend to their employees twice a month when fuel has been over $4 a gallon.
“Some of our employees and drivers drive one way 40 miles just to get to work and we want to make it easier for them when we can,” said Mike Morgan, president of Moran Transportation Corporation.
Moran explained that if fuel costs keep increasing then they will do what they can to maximize their routes for efficiency to make sure the consumer can still get their product efficiently.
AAA’s website updates the cost per gallon daily.