BELOIT—Spray-Tek Inc. is the latest company to join the Gateway Business Park, and company officials say they are excited to join the ranks of Beloit’s industrial base.
Amid a backdrop of construction crews hoisting and positioning steel beams at the future Spray-Tek site on Colley Road, company and local officials gathered to celebrate the latest to join Beloit’s main economic development opportunity area with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.
Spray-Tek, a New Jersey-based company, announced in June plans to purchase a 20-acre site in the Gateway and build a 75,000 square-foot processing facility that represents a $30 million investment.
Over the next three years, the company plans to hire 50 employees and expand its footprint at the Gateway site, according to Spray-Tek CEO David Brand.
“This is fantastic,” Brand said. “What a day. Thank you so much for all you have done. It’s been an amazing process. Beloit could not have been better to work with and that’s carried over to the start of this project. You are going to be seeing lots of construction on this site for years to come.”
Spray-Tek specializes in ingredient processing services for the food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, beauty and personal care, household products and soft chemical industries.
Brand said the company’s Beloit facility marks the third plant in the company’s portfolio and company-wide, Spray-Tek has around 140 employees.
The Beloit location will focus primarily on production of dairy-based products, things like natural cheeses that go on typical snack foods and other dairy products like butter that makes its way onto popcorn, with plans for expansion into the infant nutrition market with possible production of formula-based products, Brand said.
“We couldn’t be more excited about our next chapter in Beloit,” Brand said.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said Spray-Tek’s expansion to the Gateway only made sense with Beloit’s strong base of food production businesses currently in the city.
“Beloit knows a thing or two about food production and Wisconsin knows a thing or two about dairy, so I think this is just a fantastic fit,” Spreitzer said. “As the city continues its recovery from the effects of the pandemic, projects like this will help give our community hope and growth.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city was “thrilled” to have Spray-Tek join the ranks of other businesses located in the Gateway Business Park.
“We look forward to see the land transformed to meet your needs and in turn the needs of the community,” Luther said.
The Gateway area in Beloit has seen burgeoning growth since the early 2000s, most recently attracting online retail giant Amazon in a landmark deal in 2019, as the area is flush with a range of industrial and manufacturing businesses. Examples of some major Gateway Business Park businesses include: Kerry, Staples Order Fulfillment Center, Kettle Foods/Campbells, The Morse Group, Specialty Tools, Alliance Development, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, Chicago Fittings, G5 Brewing Co. and Pratt Industries.