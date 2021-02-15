SOUTH BELOIT — The City of South Beloit could benefit from the hiring of a city administrator who could serve as an unbiased, central authority for city staff and who could promote economic development.
That was the opinion voiced by several council members Monday during the regular South Beloit City Council meeting.
Mayor Ted Rehl said currently he and the council members generally oversee the different city departments. Brian Hedrington is the public safety commissioner overseeing the police and fire departments while Ryan Adleman is commissioner of streets and public improvement, overseeing the Public Works Department and Wastewater Treatment facility.
“We’re acting as pseudo-administrators for the different departments,” Rehl said.
Rehl said he can serve fairly competently as an ambassador for the city, but he feels he is out of his depth when it comes to trying to convince potential business developers to come to the city.
“I’m good at glad handing, but as soon as they ask for detail, I just don’t have what they want,” he said.
Adleman said South Beloit has been falling behind the neighboring communities in promoting business growth.
“This person (a city administrator) would drive economic development,” Adleman said. “This is a need, not a want.”
Council member Tom Fitzgerald said a city administrator could also provide an element of consistency and stability for city government.
“You vote five people in to the council and then after four years you vote five new people in,” he said.
Rehl said an administrator also could serve as an unbiased person who could assess the needs and requests of the different city departments.
Adleman said although he favors the idea of a city administrator, he feels the council should hold a public hearing to get input before moving forward with anything.
Rehl agreed and asked finance director Don Elliott to look at average costs for such a position. Rehl said he would look into what other communities have done and what their experiences have been.
The Town of Beloit recently hired Tim Wellnitz as the town administrator at a salary of $90,000. Scott Sanders is the village administrator for Roscoe. He was hired in 2017 at a salary of $115,000.