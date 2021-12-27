SHARON—A specialty grocery store and coffee bar/wine bar and other new attractions are arriving in Sharon thanks to business owners Adam Turnbull and Amanda Rose and Adam’s father Garry Turnbull.
The three are using their skills to transform historic buildings and their passion for small town life and fresh food to spur some new offerings in the village.
The trio opened Small Towne Market in July at 201 Baldwin St., in which was an abandoned laundromat. They have also purchased the old Sharon State Bank building at 114 Plain St., to fill it with three new businesses.
With new residents moving into the village seeking new food and entertainment options and the village being what some consider a food desert since 2006 when the grocery store burned down, the village is ripe for new businesses and fresh food.
“We feature locally raised beef and pork as well as seasonal vegetables. Our shelves are stocked with organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, verified and independent, small producers,” Adam said. “We strive to bring back the grocery model from long ago when you could get personal service and quality and nutritious food.”
Adam, who worked as an independent truck driver, joined with Rose and his dad to start remodeling some of Sharon’s historic buildings. Many in the village have memories of their visits to the bank or laundromat in decades past.
Adam purchased the 201 Baldwin St. building, in need of significant repair, in November of 2019. Although they got delayed a bit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store has been remodeled with a fresh new look, but with the vintage feel of a general grocery where customers can congregate and build relationships.
Amanda said locals are coming as well as some from Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe and, as far away as Lake Geneva to enjoy the small town feel of Sharon shopping and to scout out the specialty items which can’t be found anywhere else.
“It’s a different model here. We try to keep things as seasonal and as local as possible,” she added.
The store offers Keller Farms Berkshire pork, for example, which can be found at the Beloit Farmers Market and beef from Coon Creek Farms. It has Jack & Co. Elderberry Syrup out of Pecatonica and Sassy Cow Creamery milk out of Sun Prairie to name a few. Amanda offers her own line of Hippie Homesteader aromatherapy products.
In the future the store will offer some muffins and pastries. It’s already enlisted three part-time employees.
As the store is up and running, the three are working to finish up renovations at the bank building. Joyful Plants, which offers houseplants, gifts and vintage items, has already moved in and is open. The three are planning to rent out one space in the bank building and are working to start a coffee bar/wine bar soon.
The Small Towne Lounge will begin as a coffee bar with the feel of a relaxed internet cafe, offering all organic and fair trade coffees.
They hope to eventually move to nighttime hours as a wine bar.
“We have extra space to use as a tabletop game room with shuffleboard, board games and cards. It’s going to be a gathering place for the community to have conversations about local issues,” Adam said.
The three said Sharon is attracting some new residents as well as new business. Some of the other new businesses in Sharon include Dietrich Studio and Gallery, 120 Plain St.; Winslow Studio 11, 118 Plain St. which offers painting and woodworking; and Olde Market Studios, which will be opening in 2022.
For more information people can visit www.smalltowne.life/ or call 262-736-9201.
The Turnbulls and Rose have also formed a non-profit called Small Towne Preservations, Inc. to preserve and restore historic buildings, land and preserve small town life. The non-profit will work to help business owners with grant funding and other fundraisers to preserve their buildings. By securing grants, it’s hoped that more historic buildings aren’t lost due to rehab costs.
“We would like to branch out to help other small towns,” Adam said.