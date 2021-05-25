BELOIT—Small locally-owned businesses in Beloit are being encouraged to apply for grants that are part of the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus funding.
Applications for the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on June 7, according to an announcement by the office of Governor Tony Evers. The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants program is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Department of Revenue (DOR).
The grants will provide as many as 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses with annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million with a flat award of $5,000.
Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini said the grant program was “an excellent opportunity” for small businesses to get an additional round of aid.
“Many different types of businesses, including those that are tourism based, can complete the brief application and utilize the funds to continue their COVID-19 recovery plans,” Ruffini said. “We will strongly encourage all eligible businesses in the region to apply.”
Last year, WEDC provided more than $240 million in grants to help more than 60,000 small businesses cope with losses related to the pandemic.
“These new grants are intended to support those small businesses who were hardest hit by the pandemic and who are now poised to make a strong recovery with just a little extra help,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.
The grants are part of the $2.5 billion the state will receive under the American Rescue Plan, which includes $600 million in funds designated to supporting small businesses.
For more information on the grant, visit revenue.wi.gov.