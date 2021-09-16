JANESVILLE—From plump pumpkins to tasty donuts, wagon rides, corn mazes and more, there’s a cornucopia of fun, food and activities set at Skelly’s Farm Market.
Located at 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville, the market is a fall tradition for many area families. It is open 9 a.m.—6 p.m. seven days a week until it closes after Halloween.
Beginning with Memorial Day, the business offers seasonal produce and home décor, bakery items, gifts and more.
On Labor Day, the parking lot was transformed into a display of the farm’s fall harvests. Wagons of a variety of pumpkins, gourds, squash and mums, for example, provide colorful displays. Also available for sale are corn shocks, broom corn, apples and watermelons.
While it was a dry summer, Laura Skelly said she would prefer dry to too much rain.
“I would rather have it dry than to have it floating away,” said Laura who has a master’s degree in meteorology.
Of course that also meant much irrigation for much of the summer. But on the bright side, pumpkins don’t need much water, she said.
Customers on a recent weekday said they were there to check things out.
Deb Fallon of Beloit said she had taken a walk with a friend that morning and they stopped by perhaps for a cup of coffee and a muffin.
She also had something else in mind.
“We wanted to check out the corn maze,” Fallon said.
There are two mazes, the seven-acre Adventure Maze takes about 45 minutes to finish, complete with friendly scarecrows to tell fun stories. For those who like a challenge, there is the nine-acre Impossible Maze.
Families also can take a wagon ride through a maze. And they can shoot apples through a canon, said Laura Skelly.
Those who wish to pick their own pumpkins can take a red wagon from the parking lot and head out to the pumpkin field.
The family-owned farm market was begun by Tom and Cheryl Skelly from their home and garage in 1989. Over the years the business continued to grow and the farm moved into its present location in 2007. The farm operation and market are now operated by sons Joe and Scott Skelly and Scott’s wife, Laura.
“Joe is the farmer and Scott and I take care of the business side,” Laura said.
“Cheryl is in charge of the gift items and Tom does repairs,” she said.
“We all help out,” she said of the family operation.
That includes offering the bakery fare with its tasty treats such as apple cider donuts at Skelly’s.
One customer on this day said she came for the goodies.
“I love the apple cider donuts and the apple cider,” said Connie Weberg of Janesville.
Cost for the maze is $9 plus tax and allows participants to try both mazes all day after getting their wristband. Children three and younger get in for free. The mazes are open every day. To take a maze/wagon ride, the cost is $10.50 plus tax. The wagon rides are offered only on weekends from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. To shoot the apple canon, the cost is $6 for 10 shots or $12 for 25 shots. The apple canon is only offered on weekends, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
There is also a large playground area for children on the grounds.
For more information about the market and its offerings, visit: https://www.skellysfarmmarket.com or call 608-757-1200.