Pictured is Pohlman Field at Telfer Park in Beloit. The Beloit City Council and School District of Beloit have reached a short-term agreement for the district to use the facilities at Telfer for baseball and softball games. The future of the park remains undetermined.
BELOIT—The Beloit City Council approved a use agreement Monday between the School District of Beloit and City of Beloit allowing the district to use Pohlman Field and other facilities at Telfer Park while the long-term plans for the site remain undetermined.
The school district will be allowed to use various facilities at Pohlman Field from March 11 through June 7 along with uses of the softball field. The agreement also tasks the district with mowing, field maintenance and trash disposal along with cleaning and sanitation of restrooms, locker room areas, seating areas, and general grounds of the fields at Telfer Park.
The concession area will not be used and the district intends to use its own food truck to offer food and drinks during games.
The agreement states the district will not schedule any use of Pohlman Field during the weekend of May 13 to allow Visit Beloit to host a Kubb tournament while also coordinating with the City of Beloit Adult Softball program to avoid any scheduling conflicts.
“We are very excited about this collaborative effort to use the great facility,” said Beloit Public Works Director Laura Williamson.
The Beloit Sky Carp baseball team, formerly Beloit Snappers, vacated the aging Pohlman Field for the downtown ABC Supply Stadium in August of 2021. Since then, the future of the Telfer Park complex has remained unclear.
At Monday’s meeting, Beloit City Councilor Brittany Keyes removed the Telfer Park item from the council’s consent agenda to push forward discussion on the issue and give public insight on the status of the redevelopment process for the facility.
“This is one of the most common questions I get asked,” Keyes said.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther informed the council that the request for proposals (RFP) process had been “delayed,” but did not provide further information.
“We will have to evaluate the status as we move forward,” Luther said. “The RFP still needs to be completed followed by public input being solicited and those options presented to council.”
Luther added there was “no confirmed timeline” for the redevelopment process of the park and athletic field spaces. The Telfer Park area currently owned by the city spans a 28.9 acre parcel with borders along Cranston Road and Skyline Drive, excluding Beloit Fire Department Station 2.
Any sale of city land must be reviewed and voted on by the council.