JANESVILLE—Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (SSB), plans to open a new 500,000-square-foot dual-branded manufacturing facility in Janesville.
Serta Simmons Bedding will consolidate its Janesville and Beloit facilities into the new state-of-the-art facility in Janesville, which is expected to open in 2023. The Beloit Serta facility currently is at 1500 Lee Lane.
The plant will initially employ more than 300 employees. Over the next few years, Serta Simmons Bedding plans to add morel jobs in areas including general production and warehousing.
“Our new Janesville manufacturing facility will become one of the largest dual-branded facilities in our network, enabling us to expand our capacity and continue to meet consumer demand for our trusted brands,” said Terry Litwiler, Vice President of Operations, Serta Simmons Bedding. “This new facility is a critical part of our broader effort to optimize our manufacturing footprint to ensure we are delivering for our retail partners and consumers, while creating an industry-leading work environment for our employees.”
“I’m pleased Serta Simmons Bedding has chosen Janesville to expand their operations, which will retain its existing workforce and attract 100 more to the City,” said Mark Freitag, City Manager, Janesville. “We are happy to use one of the few economic development tools we have in the State of Wisconsin to support this development. I’m proud of our team and partners at Rock County for diligently coordinating efforts between Serta Simmons Bedding, the developer, Zilber, and the City.”
The Janesville City Council on Monday approved a tax increment finance (TIF) deal offering $390,000 in incentives for Serta Simmons Bedding. The deal with Serta requires the company to create and retain 100 new full-time jobs over the deal’s nine-year term.