NEW YORK—Inc. magazine has listed SENB Bank at No. 2677 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.SENB Bank has local branches at 2215 Cranston Road, Beloit and at 5206 Elevator Road, Roscoe.The 5000 list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses.Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.SENB Bank was formed in 1961. In 2019 the bank expanded to the Stateline Area with six banking centers serving Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.