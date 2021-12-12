TOWN OF TURTLE—The Town of Turtle and City of Beloit will meet Monday, Dec. 13 for a mediation session regarding the ongoing boundary agreement dispute between the two municipalities, according to a notice issued by the township.
Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors members will be present for a mediation session between township and city officials on Monday in Madison.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, at issue is a resolution and supporting letter sent by former Beloit City Manager Larry Arft and certified by former Beloit City Council President Charles Haynes in 2012 regarding assurances made following amendments in February of 2001 to the 1999 boundary agreement between the city and the township.
The agreement expired in December of 2020, with both municipalities now entangled in a legal battle regarding a disputed five-year extension of the boundary agreement. The Town of Turtle seeks to uphold the extension, while the City of Beloit contends the extension should not be granted.
Boundary agreements set up guidelines for harmonious development in the boundary territory.
The Town of Turtle/City of Beloit Boundary Adjustment Area (BAA) is approximately 2.5 square miles of the Town of Turtle primarily situated east of Interstate 39/90, along with parcels west of I-39/90; a smaller separate area of the BAA is located near Interstate 43 and Hart Road, along with a small area along East Colley Road. The area also is north of the Illinois state line and south of the city limits.
Rock County Circuit Court records show a status conference hearing is scheduled on Jan. 7 before Rock County Branch 2 Judge Derrick Grubb followed by a final pretrial hearing on March 11 and a possible jury trial on March 28.
Court records also show a previous mediation session was held on Nov. 19, with a mediation deadline set by Grubb for Dec. 31.
The mediation session will begin at 1 p.m. at Husch Blackwell law office, 33 E. Main St., Suite 200, Madison.