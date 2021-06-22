BELOIT—An ordinance aimed at governing future use of electronic scooters was approved by the Beloit City Council recently.
The city previously did not have any regulations for electric scooter operations or short-term rental businesses of scooters.
“Due to the potential for a myriad of issues that may come from short-term commercial rentals of scooters, staff felt it was in the best interests of the city to create a regulatory framework for the operation of such a business,” city staff wrote to the council.
City staff have confirmed to the Beloit Daily News that an unspecified company had approached the city about establishing a venture in the area, citing Beloit’s growing tourism scene and downtown attractions.
The ordinance sets forth a regulatory framework that will help guide such use in the city as well as head off many of the logistical issues faced by the use of electric scooters and shared scooter operations in other communities.
Fees listed in the ordnance include an annual $300 fee per application along with $10 per scooter. The fees also include a fee for relocation of a scooter and $50 incident.