ROSCOE—Makerite Manufacturing will be celebrating 50 years of providing products for the Stateline Area and on the international scale.
Makerite Manufacturing Company is a locally owned and second generation family owned machine shop in the Village of Roscoe.
“We will be having a celebration on Nov. 1 at the Beloit Club for current and past employees, our suppliers, vendors and customers,” said Dawn Bird, Administrative Assistant with Makerite Manufacturing Company. “There is an open house from 3—6 p.m. by invitation only.”
The company has been operational since 1972 and has been a part of the Roscoe community since 1978.
“We started as a small machine shop in South Beloit in 1972 and moved to our current location in 1978,” Bird said. “Our current owner, Paul Burke, started the company with his parents Paul Burke Sr. and Beverly Burke.’
The company quickly outgrew the small machine shop in South Beloit and needed a larger facility to accommodate the growing customer base.
“At the time, land was being developed by KY Taylor in Roscoe and we had an opportunity to purchase and expand our facility,” Bird said.
Over its 50-year history, the company has expanded its products, customers and community outreach.
“We started as a machine shop and have become a factory serving international markets,” Paul Burke said. “What hasn’t changed is our commitment to customer satisfaction and product excellence. Our product is your product, and we make it right the first time.”
The company focuses on creating products for a variety of fields and systems.
“Our capabilities extend to many industries including aerospace, defense, agricultural and communications,” Bird said. “Products we manufacture range from washers to flight safety components.”
Makerite Manufacturing has continued to expand on its machining technology over the years.
“Makerite has established a reputation in the industry for precision machining with impeccable quality,” Bird explained. “Our CNC machining centers, Swiss- type lathes and vertical machining centers provide us with the versatility to provide a wide range of products. We have continuously grown over the 50 years into the company we are today.”
While expanding into international markets, Makerite Manufacturing has focused on hiring local and working with local organizations in northern Illinois.
“We work closely with many different suppliers and vendors in our area, and by keeping work locally we have formed numerous relationships in our community,” Bird explained.
Some of the employees who began working at Makerite Manufacturing nearly 50 years ago are still active employees in the company.
“I personally have been with Makerite for three years,” Bird said. “We have employees who have been with the company from one to 50 years.”