In this Feb. 3, 2020 Beloit Daily News, Vikings In Black snow sculpting team member Thorfinn Skupien chisels the final details into a snow sculpture dedicated in memory of his father, George Skupien. Yeti Fest returns to Rockton from Feb. 9 through Feb. 12.
ROCKTON—Stateline Area residents can once again look forward to Yeti Fest in the Village of Rockton next month as the event returns bigger and better.
The 7th Yeti Fest will run from 10 a.m. Feb. 9 through 1 p.m. Feb. 12 for the abominable snow people of Rockton and their friends.
“It’s a great way to break out of the mid-winter blues and to enjoy something different in Rockton,’’ said Tricia Diduch, Village of Rockton Planning and Development administrator. “We encourage everyone to come out and spend some time at Rockton businesses and to enjoy the snow sculpting and various activities.”
Popular events like the family-friendly hot cocoa crawl at downtown businesses and the adult-only 21-and-up onesie pajama pub crawl will return this year, Diduch said.
Events like the Yeti scavenger hunt also will return, along with the dedicated snow sculpting teams during the snow sculpting exhibition.
The pub crawl will be held on Feb. 11 and the family-friendly hot cocoa crawl will take place on Feb. 12 and feature five stops where visitors can fill commemorative keepsake mugs with delicious cocoa. Around 400 people are expected to participate in the hot cocoa crawl. Tickets for the sweet adventure cost $12.
Last year, Yeti Fest was pared down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that meant there were no snow sculpting teams hosting an exhibition in Settlers Park. But the super chill artists will be back this year at Settlers Park, featuring friendly competition from veteran sculpting teams such as Vikings in Black, Kilted Snow Weasel and Slack-tastic Four.
Diduch said participating downtown businesses will also offer Yeti Fest specials and sales over the duration of the event.
The event will be mostly held outside, but Diduch said participants are encouraged to follow current state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines while indoors at various locations in Rockton.
For more information and to buy tickets to the hot cocoa crawl, visit the Rockton Yeti Fest Facebook page